Simpson County natives, Kent Kelley and David Carver were honored at the Dec. 6, 2022, Industry Appreciation Luncheon by being named recipients of the Economic Development awards as presented by the Franklin Simpson industrial Authority.
Kent and David have had an impact on Simpson County in three major ways. They have purchased numerous buildings in the downtown area of Franklin and skillfully renovated them. The once-vacant buildings on the square now are home to outstanding and thriving businesses. Kent, David, and Kent’s son, Klay, are also helping to address the housing shortage that we have in Franklin by developing a three-hundred-unit subdivision off of North Street. But most of all, Kent and his partner David Carver have built numerous spec buildings in the Sanders Industrial Park as well as the Henderson Industrial Park. In fact, Kent and David have just completed their eleventh spec building in Simpson County. These spec buildings now house corporations like Camping World, DAS, Alliance Distribution, and Bluegrass Supply Chain Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.