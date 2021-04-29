Simpson County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,037 in the Friday, April 23 report from the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases included 1,840 recoveries and 32 deaths leaving 165 active cases.
There have been 29,994 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 27,312 have recovered with 419 deaths leaving 2,263 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,741 cases. Warren County has had 15,516 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 2,017 cases.
