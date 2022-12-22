Franklin Police charged a Bowling Green man with murder — domestic violence in connection with the death of an Auburn woman whose body was found at a hotel in Franklin.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 11:06 am
Franklin Police charged a Bowling Green man with murder — domestic violence in connection with the death of an Auburn woman whose body was found at a hotel in Franklin.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
A press release says Tunks was located early on the morning of Monday, December 19 by Bowling Green Police at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green where he was taken into custody without incident. Bowling Green Police served the warrant for the charges.
Tunks was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
Police and Franklin-Simpson EMS were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Neha Drive on at about 8 a.m. Sunday, December 11 after friends discovered Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, unconscious in her hotel room.
Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Peacock was deceased.
No other details were in the press release issued by Franklin Police.
