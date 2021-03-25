Simpson Fiscal Court discussed a proposed change in local planning and zoning regulations pertaining to mobile homes at its March 16 meeting.
Fiscal Court authorized Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Administrator Carter Munday to make changes in the regulations pertaining to immediate replacement of mobile homes on agriculture land of less than 10 acres outside the Franklin city limits.
Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commission must approve any change to a planning and zoning regulation.
A request has been made to replace an older mobile home with a new mobile home on agriculture land on approximately two acres in the Middleton area, which is not authorized by current planning and zoning regulations.
Approval was given to change the speed limit on Lake Springs Road to 35 miles per hour due to the amount of traffic using the road. The speed limit on the road that runs from U.S. 31-W South to Witt Road had been 55 miles per hour.
The court approved receipt of the Simpson County Jail’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. Receipt of the jail’s proposed budget is required by April 1. No other action was required.
The jail’s budget is included in the county’s overall budget, which is yet to be approved for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year that begins July 1.
Authorization was given to participate in the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) road salt reverse auction.
The court rejected all five bids received for mowing of county properties. County crews will continue to do the mowing.
The court authorized the sale of two Simpson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles purchased using sheriff’s office drug funds. Proceeds from the sale will go back into the drug fund.
The county’s Feb. 28 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
The Simpson County Clerk’s Office presented a 2020 year end settlement check of almost $46 to the court.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes April 2 as Arbor Day, a day in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees.
Barnes said Scott Waste’s Amnesty Days is April 22 and 23 at the Convenience Center. Barnes said he will provide more information later about the two-day event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.