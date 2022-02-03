Buddy Sliger, Jr. has filed as a candidate for one of the four seats on the Franklin City Commission.
He filed on Jan. 24 for the nonpartisan city commission race that will be decided in the November general election.
Sliger was born and raised in Simpson County and is a member of Franklin First Baptist Church where he is a deacon and has served on various committees including the properties team and transportation committee.
Sliger is a graduate of Faith Baptist Academy and has been an employee of Sliger Excavating for 30 years.
“I’m concerned how our tax dollars are being spent. I’m concerned about our infrastructure, such as water and sewer,” Sliger said. “I’m concerned about jobs and industry coming here and our infrastructure being able to handle that and growth.”
He is the son of Buddy Sliger, Sr. and Brenda Sliger, is married to Kimberly Sliger and has one daughter, Emily Sliger and one son, Caleb Sliger.
