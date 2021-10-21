The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council presents “The Bigger Better Pageant at Barrington Hills” Nov. 19-21 at the Roxy Theatre on South Main Street in downtown Franklin.
Dinner performances are on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. Tickets are $30 each night.
A dessert only performance is on Sunday, Nov. 21 beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $16.
Tickets are on sale on line at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org. Information is also available by calling the Gallery on the Square on North Main Street at 270-586-8055.
“If you saw Part 1, you do not want to miss this one,” Franklin-Simpson Arts Council Executive Director Brownie Bennett said. “If you didn’t, you don’t want to miss it either. With 18 crazy characters played by some of Franklin’s favorite and most talented local actors, the cast is back at the Barrington Hill’s Community Theatre to perform the annual Christmas play. However, things are a bit different this year. The director, who made it all happen, has gone off to Broadway and left the wanna-be-director to run the show. With roles being shifted, and the cast of characters running the show, this play will definitely keep you in stitches and the Christmas Story may never be the same. However, in the end, it all comes together and the cast will certainly help us usher in the Christmas Spirit, as they bring it all together in the final moments. The Pageant At Barrington Hills series are comedies written and directed by Stephen Tedeschi. They are the story of Ella Barrington, a wealthy widow who owns just about everything in Barrington Hills. She continually feels she has the right to make changes to the small community theatre’s Christmas production with its cast of crazy characters.”
The cast includes Morgan Cook, Chad Drake, Sharon Airall, Adria Groves, Kira Harlow, Gary Weilage, Leigh Bayles, Nick Cook, Kyndrah Shoulders, Carlesha Robey, Ardie Baxter, Roger Eldridge, Yasmin Choate, Gabe Hamilton, Claude Airall, Cody Greer, James Henry Snider, and Stephen Tedeschi.
This will be a dinner theatre, catered by Brickyard Cafe and sponsored by the F-S Industrial Board, Debbie Johnson, Keller Williams Real Estate, The Franklin Rotary Club and Trent Bedding.
