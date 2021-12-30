The July through December 2021 term of the Simpson County grand jury has issued its final report to Simpson Circuit Court Judge Mark Thurmond.
The report said during the six months it was in session the grand jury returned 218 indictments, five No True Bills and remanded six cases back to Simpson District Court.
The report also said the grand jury reviewed the election materials from the November 2021 general election. No criminal indictments were sought or issued as a result of the materials submitted to the grand jury.
And, no grand jury inspections were made of county-owned or city-owned properties.
The January through June 2022 term of the Simpson County grand jury is scheduled to be sworn-in Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.