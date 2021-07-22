Governor Andy Beshear announced a funding award from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to help keep business booming and employment increasing in a fast-growing industrial park in Franklin.
A press release said the $300,000 award will go toward widening and upgrading an existing road on the boundary of Henderson Interstate Industrial Park to form a badly needed second access road as the park expands. The road, Eddings Road, will primarily serve emergency vehicles and employees of companies in the park.
“Our Kentucky economy is going strong, and the impressive growth of Henderson Interstate Industrial Park is an illustration of that,” Governor Beshear said. “Hundreds of jobs have been created at this industrial park and more will be created as it expands. The funding for Eddings Road will ensure there are no roadblocks to progress and growth in the area.”
The Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority estimates this portion of the Eddings Road project will cost about $500,000. State funding will cover the majority of the cost and the Industrial Authority will pay for the remainder.
“Transportation and economic development work hand in glove to meet the needs of today with an outlook to the future,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This investment is the next phase of what has been an almost decade-long state investment to construct this road that will improve access and connectivity.”
“We are very pleased to learn that funding for the widening of Eddings Road has been approved,” Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority Chairman Gary Broady said. “The improvements to Eddings Road will allow for the further development of our Henderson Industrial Park. It will help attract even more industrial projects to our area.”
Located off I-65 along Highway 100 East, the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park began with 450 acres, of which only 180 acres remain available. The Industrial Authority has purchased an additional 187 acres for future development.
Companies such as Sumitomo, Taeyang Metals, Hunt Ford, Three Springs Distillery, Alliance Distribution, Axem, and Precision Power have or are in the process of locating in the park.
