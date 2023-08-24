The multi-platinum rock/pop band Smash Mouth headlines the Summer Vibes 2023 Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 in downtown Franklin. The free outdoor music festival begins at 12 Noon.
Smash Mouth, from San Jose, California, tours across the U.S. and is also known internationally. The band’s new frontman, Zach Goode, was added last year. Their hits include “All Star,” “Walkin’ on the Sun,” and “I’m a Believer.”
The Nashville-based country/rock group Whiskey, Cash & Roses takes the stage at 3:30 p.m.
The sister duo of Rachal and Emily Schmeider, known as The Restless, perform at 4:30 p.m. The duo has Kentucky and Tennessee ties and plays pop-influenced music.
Another Nashville-based band, Kid Politics, performs rock/pop selections beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Taking the stage at 6:45 p.m. is the brother and sister band Born Crooked. The duo is Hunter Wolfe on vocals and guitar and Are Wolfe on drums and percussion.
Smash Mouth wraps up the festival with its performance that begins at 8 p.m.
A Songwriters Showcase featuring local and regional songwriters begins at 1 p.m. and will feature Josh Thurman, Candace Barbee, Audrey Spillman, Todd Caudill, Tom McClure, Logan Murrell, and Lance Rogers.
Born Crooked, which also performed at the inaugural Summer Vibes in 2021, will once again sell limited edition t-shirts at the festival with proceeds benefitting the Simpson County Animal Shelter.
Food trucks and the beer garden open at 12 Noon and will remain open until nine o’clock. A Lost and Found and Information booth will be open from Noon until 10 p.m.
The Summer Vibes Music Festival is presented by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance and Simpson County Tourism.
“This is the third year for Summer Vibes Music Fest and we feel like we have taken the festival to a different level this year with the internationally known band Smash Mouth,” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “We are fortunate that we can bring such a high caliber of bands to Franklin for a free show. We hope the festival attracts a lot of people to Franklin and that they stay here, shop and eat while they are in town.”
Kim Roberts, executive director of F-S Renaissance, talked about the growth of the festival.
“Summer Vibes Music Fest is growing every year and I am glad we can host it in our beautiful downtown,” she said. “We hope to continue to grow the festival every year.”
Ellis added, “We couldn’t host this festival for free without the generous donations of our sponsors.”
The sponsors are The Mint Gaming Hall, Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Simpson County Tourism Commission, City of Franklin, Simpson County Fiscal Court, Franklin Bank and Trust, Hunt Ford Chrysler, Best Gate Company, German American Bank, F-S Community Arts Council, F-S Chamber of Commerce, Summit Title Company, and Thunder Sound Recording Studio.
More information is available on the Summer Vibes Facebook page and one line at www.summervibesfranklinky.com.
