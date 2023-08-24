The multi-platinum rock/pop band Smash Mouth headlines the Summer Vibes 2023 Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 in downtown Franklin. The free outdoor music festival begins at 12 Noon.

Smash Mouth, from San Jose, California, tours across the U.S. and is also known internationally. The band’s new frontman, Zach Goode, was added last year. Their hits include “All Star,” “Walkin’ on the Sun,” and “I’m a Believer.”

