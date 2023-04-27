The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested a Franklin man on multiple charges on April 12.
The drug task force issued a press release giving details of the arrest.
The press release says William J. Frye, 27, was observed operating a gold 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on Nashville Road near the Take 5 Car Wash.
Frye had three active misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Simpson County.
A traffic stop was conducted at Nashville Road and Macedonia Spur Road. Upon contact, Frye was advised he had three active warrants and to exit the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle exited and Frye then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Frye and the vehicle were located traveling in a field near Highway 100. Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop Frye who attempted to strike the deputy with his vehicle.
Multiple units with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office pursued Frye.
Frye repeatedly attempted to strike deputies’ cruisers and drove into civilian traffic attempting to strike them. The pursuit was then terminated due to the hazard presented to the public.
Frye and the vehicle were then later located on Bowling Green Road near Lewis Manor.
Frye attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody by South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force without further incident.
A syringe containing suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.
One victim came forward and advised they and their three-year-old child were almost struck head on by Frye operating the vehicle.
South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director Jacky Hunt said Frye was arrested about one hour after the earlier pursuit by law enforcement. He said Frye was already known to the drug task force prior to the pursuit.
“It was a short pursuit because we knew who he (Frye) was and could get him,” Hunt said.
The press release said Frye was charged with Fleeing and Evading Police, First Degree (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; Disregarding Traffic Control Device — Traffic Light; Disregarding Stop Sign; Wanton Endangerment — First Degree — Police Officer (seven counts); Wanton Endangerment — First Degree (two counts); Fleeing or Evading Police, Second Degree (On Foot); Possession Controlled Substance First Degree, First Offense (methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.