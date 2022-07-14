The no burn order for Simpson County has been lifted. Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes lifted the no burn order on July 8.
Simpson County received significant rainfall on July 8 after not receiving any rain since June 29 and no large amounts of rain since June 6 and 7.
Rainfall amounts on July 8 varied ranging from about one point seven inches in the downtown Franklin area to some two inches at the Mesonet Weather Station in southwest Simpson County some four miles from Franklin.
All local burning ordinances still apply. Contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue for more information.
