Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased nearly 1% from May to June.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary June unemployment rate at 3.7%, eight tenths of a% higher than the revised May rate of 2.9%.
Simpson County’s June unemployment rate was 1.4% lower than the June 2021 rate of 5.1%.
During June, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 9,001 — 8,671 employed and 330 unemployed.
Simpson County’s latest unemployment rate was lower than the rates for the Barren River Area Development District’s 4.1%, the state’s 4.2% and the nation’s 3.8%.
Simpson County along with Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate in the district and seventh lowest in the state.
Edmonson County’s 5.2% was the district’s highest unemployment rate.
Allen County’s jobless rate was 4.3%, Logan County’s was 3.8 and Warren County’s was 3.9.
Unemployment rates fell in all but one of Kentucky’s 120 counties between June 2021 and June 2022.
Oldham County had the lowest jobless rate in the state in June 2022 at 3.1%. Magoffin County had the states highest rate at 12.1%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
