A member of the Franklin Police Department graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Basic Training Academy in Richmond on Thursday.
Kelci Keen was among 26 other officers and deputies from across Kentucky graduating from the academy. Keen served as class adjutant.
