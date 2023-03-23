The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises boat title owners that motorboat registration requests will be accommodated at all county clerk offices starting April 3. Annual registration renewals are typically accepted beginning March 1, but additional time is necessary to allow the decal vendor to reprint and deliver tags required to complete the registration process. Current registrations do not expire until April 30, 2023.
“We want boat owners who opt to renew early aware of the temporary delay to honor their time and avoid an unnecessary trip,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We expect to have new decals available at county clerk offices well ahead of the April 30 registration expiration for owners to update their tags and continue enjoying the open water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.