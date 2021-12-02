Kentucky State Police are collecting donations of non-perishable food items for families in need during the holidays.
The state police’s annual Cram the Cruiser collection drive is underway until Dec. 6.
State police say collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups.
Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products such as canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat and macaroni and cheese.
Food items may also be dropped of at any state police post including Post 3 on Nashville Road in Bowling Green.
