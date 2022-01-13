Jeff Britt is a candidate for east district magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court.
Britt filed Jan. 3 for the Republican nomination in the May 17 primary to represent the district that consists of the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
A native and lifelong Simpson County resident, Britt is a former member of the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors and is a member of Mitchellville General Baptist Church.
He is a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, and also a graduate of various trade schools, real estate school and auctioneer school.
Britt is a realtor in Franklin and has been the past 18 years. He also worked 26 years at Weyerhauser Paper Company.
“It is something I’ve thought about a long time, I just didn’t do it,” Britt said. “I just decided this community has done a lot for me and I want to be in a position to give back.”
He is the son of the late Ed and Alice Britt, is married to Joan Britt and has two children, Jared Britt and Jenna Britt.
