The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has had several 2022 county property tax bills that were mailed to property owners returned for various reasons. Tax bills were mailed before Oct. 1.
Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill can go to the sheriff’s office website www.simpsoncountysheriff’s.org to re-print the bill or pay online.
