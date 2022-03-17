The Shamrock Sprint, presented by German American Bank, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on South College Street in Franklin.
The free kids run features two races, a 1/2K and a 2K. The 1/2K race (awards for kids Kindergarten and under) and the 2K race (12 years old and younger) have kids running down the blocked-off streets of downtown Franklin.
Sponsorships from the event support Kids on the Block programs in Simpson County.
To register for the race go online to www.kykob.org
A portion of South College Street from the Madison Street intersection to the entrance by the Simpson County Schools Central Office will be closed from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.