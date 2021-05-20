The Simpson County Homemakers Club Pecan sale is back this year. The sale was not held last year due to the pandemic.
One-pound bags of pecan pieces and halves are available for $12 each.
Bags can be purchased from a homemakers club member or at the Simpson County Extension Service Office on North Main Street or at the Loyalty Club table at the F-S Farmer’s Market also on North Main Street next to the extension office on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
The sale will continue through the end of the year.
