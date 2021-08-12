A new house is being built by Habitat for Humanity Simpson County on West Kentucky Avenue.
The five-bedroom single-story house being built at 525 West Kentucky Avenue is for the John and Crystal Eversole family, of Franklin, which includes five children.
Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Executive Director Alan Bush said this is the first time Habitat has constructed a five-bedroom house in Franklin.
He said part of the reason the five-bedroom structure is being built is to meet HUD (U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development) guidelines for a home with five children.
Bush said the process to build the new home including fundraising to build the home and applying for a federal grant began in 2019, but was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would have been much sooner in a normal year,” Bush said.
He said actual construction began in July and added “we’re excited about it and trying to make up for lost time.”
Bush said the last time the local Habitat chapter was able to finish construction of a house was August 2020, but that also was slowed down due to COVID-19 because of the challenges of being able to get volunteers to work on the house.
Habitat depends on a lot of volunteer labor along with work from the family a house is being built for, known as sweat equity, to construct its houses.
Habitat families are required to provide a minimum 300 hours of work toward construction of their house.
Bush said to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County built home a family must have lived in Simpson County for at least one year, have a job and meet a minimum income level.
“These families are actually buying a home,” Bush said. “We are considered a loan originator, because we are paying for the home and that family pays back that loan over a 20-year period. The great thing about it is they don’t have to pay any interest rate and we try to keep the costs down as much as possible. But, they’re still paying back a loan. And, its one us to make sure we don’t put someone in a situation where they can’t afford it. So they have to show some income stability, plus they have to be willing to work along side us.”
In addition Bush said, “That family has to show a housing need, like they are over crowded, or it’s a financial burden to them, or they are possibly living in a situation that is unsafe, or not healthy as well. They have to demonstrate an actual housing need.”
Bush said the “sweat equity” provided by a Habitat family includes participating in the structure’s framing, participating in insulating the walls, all of the painting, along with miscellaneous work such as putting locks on doors, hanging shelves and participating in landscaping.
“At the end of the project they (family) put in a lot more than 300-hours,” Bush said. “They work very hard.”
Bush said Habitat “puts out a call” for volunteers as needed.
“To be honest with you that’s a real struggle. We’ve been challenged to find enough volunteers at times,” he said. “But to be on the fair side, it seems like the last couple of times its been either really cold during the winter or really hot in the summer. So that’s challenged us as well.
We’re working right now and the temperatures are very high. We start very early in the morning and it gets very hot very fast. So, I can understand how that can be a difficult thing for some people.”
He said skilled labor is also used such as master electricians for the electrical work, certified plumbers for the plumbing and skilled labor for the roofing.
Bush said anyone interested in adding their name to a list of volunteers can call the local Habitat office at 270-586-6515, or go to the local Habitat office at US Bank in Franklin, or go to the Habitat for Humanity Simpson County Facebook page.
Bush said Habitat gets its money for home builds from donations, grants and warehouse sales in which a variety of building materials are sold. He said the next warehouse sale is planned the first Thursday and Friday in September.
When asked about Habitat’s mission Bush said, “We’re trying to help deserving families find affordable housing.”
“That’s a real problem, not just in Simpson County, but really across the entire United States and all over the world,” Bush added. “There are a lot of folks really struggling with the housing situations.”
So far Habitat has only built single story homes.
Bush said Habitat tries to keep their homes “very affordable” and wants to build homes that are completely up to code.
“We only use good materials that have to meet inspections,” he said. “We’re very particular about the home we build. We build it to our highest standards.”
