City of Franklin utility payments can now be made at a drive-through window at the back of the Franklin City Hall/Regions Bank building. The drive-through window is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The public is asked to use the lane closest to the building.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, utility payments will no longer be accepted at local banks.
