Simpson County had 5,750 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued on March 11 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Deaths in Simpson County attributed to COVID-19 totaled 85.
There had been 85,687 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department. The number of deaths in the district totaled 994.
The district health department says 56.21% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of March 11.
