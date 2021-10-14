The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final development plan for a spec building and discussed a conceptual development plan for a mixed-use development at its Oct. 5 meeting.
The spec building is planned on Federal Street on property located in a B-2 business zone.
No action was taken on the plan for the mixed-use development featuring apartments and a retail center proposed on an 8.17 acre site on the south side of VFW Road and east side of Nashville Road, south of Lowes Home Improvement.
Also approved were plat amendments for sections two and six in Williamsburg Park Subdivision.
