Mail-in absentee voting for the May 17 Primary Election is underway with in-person absentee and in-person early voting beginning soon.
Voters who are not able to vote in person can apply online at govoteky.com or by going to the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex or calling the clerk’s office at 270-586-8161.
The deadline to submit an application online is 11:59 p.m. EST (10:59 p.m. CST) on May 3. The deadline to submit an application at the clerk’s office is the close of business (4 p.m.) May 3.
Excused in-person absentee voting is open to voters who wish to vote in person, but will not be in the county on Election Day and will be available May 4-6, and May 9-11 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the county clerk’s office.
In-person early voting does not require an excuse, is open to everyone and is available May 12-14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the historic Simpson County Courthouse.
And, Election Day in-person voting is from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. May 17 at the courthouse, Simpson Elementary and the Ag Building at F-S Community Park. Voters can vote at any one of those three locations.
In the general election voters can vote for any candidate, regardless of party affiliation of the voter or candidate.
Offices on the Republican Party primary ballot include U.S. senator along with five local races including county clerk, sheriff, jailer, fiscal court magistrate from the east district (Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts) and east magisterial district constable.
The lone race on the Democratic Party primary ballot is for U.S. senator. There are no local races on the Democratic primary ballot.
Voter registration books are closed and will not reopen until after the primary election.
In Simpson County as of April 15, voters registered as Democrat outnumbered those registered as Republican by 660. There were 6,985 voters registered as Democrat and 6,325 registered as Republican.
Female registered voters outnumbered males by 1,025 with 7,927 females and 6,902 males.
For election information, contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex at 270-586-8161. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
