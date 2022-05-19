In recognition of May as Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in reminding all road users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.
“We’re entering the warmer months and that typically means more motorcycles and bicycles on our roadways,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Safety is a mutual responsibility and we encourage all road users to do their part in making sure everyone makes it to their destination safely every trip, every time.”
A motorcycle or bicycle is a vehicle with all of the rights and privileges of any motor vehicle; however, as one of the smallest vehicles on the road, a motorcycle or bicycle may be in a vehicle’s blind spots.
“We’re asking motorists to take simple yet important actions when behind the wheel,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Taking the extra step of looking twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist.”
In 2021 there were 1,490 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,085 injuries and 99 deaths (88 motorcyclists). Of those crashes, 811 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Bicyclists were involved in 325 crashes resulting in 239 injuries and 9 deaths. Of those crashes, 320 involved at least one other vehicle.
“All road users share the same rights and responsibilities designed to keep our transportation system equitable and safe,” said Secretary Gray. “Our Cabinet is committed to continuing our efforts to improve infrastructure and accessibility for everyone, and we ask that we all do our part to obey the rules of the road.”
