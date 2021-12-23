Simpson County Board of Education approved a pilot project to provide a therapy dog to Franklin-Simpson High School during its regular meeting on Dec. 16.
A memorandum of agreement between the board of education and high school social worker Jessica Johnson, who will be the dog’s handler, was additionally approved.
The agreement states that the therapy dog will be trained and tested to provide specific physical or therapeutic functions under the control of a qualified handler who works with the dog as a team.
The agreement also says a therapy dog is not the same as an emotional support animal or service animal.
A date for when the program will begin was not given at the meeting.
Tuition based preschool was also approved.
Franklin Elementary will house the tuition-based preschool, as space is available, for students age four-years old as of August 1st of the current school year who do not meet the criteria for state funded preschool.
The tuition based preschool program is integrated into and adheres to the same program structure, policies, procedures and regulations as the state funded preschool program.
The cost of tuition-based preschool is $150, per month, per child, September through April.
The board also approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan and Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
Fundraisers for the Simpson Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, F-S High School Student Council, F-S Middle School girls’ basketball and F-S Baseball Boosters were approved.
A total of 15 items were approved during the meeting, which was the first for newly appointed board of education member Tammie Mann.
