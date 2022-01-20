Warren RECC crews left on Jan. 17 for Jackson Energy Cooperative in McKee, Kentucky.
The crews will help repair damage and restore power in areas hit by Winter Storm Izzy.
According to a press release, the first priority of Warren RECC is to ensure its members have safe, reliable power. Warren RECC will have ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
“Mutual aid among cooperatives is an important part of our business model. We understand how important the additional assistance can be in getting power restored quickly. We are grateful to our employees who are repeatedly willing and eager to help in times of need. We wish them the best as they leave their homes and head into a winter storm,” said Dewayne McDonald, president and CEO of Warren RECC.
Warren RECC crews will remain in McKee as long as they are needed, with relief crews available if necessary.
