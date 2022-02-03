Senior Fitness Classes are being held in Franklin.
Jennifer Sturm, CPT, is the instructor for the no to low impact classes.
The classes are free to attend and are each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Ag Building in Community Park along with each Tuesday and Thursday at LifePoint Church at 840 Witt Road. The classes are from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. each day.
