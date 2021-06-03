The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce is holding a Franklin Passport event to help bring customers to local chamber member merchants June 25 through July 10.
For each $10 spent at any participating chamber member merchant, the customer will receive one stamp on their Franklin Passport.
When all ten squares, representing $100, are stamped, the passport will be turned in and the customer will be entered into a drawing for three $200 Chamber Gift Certificates, and they will receive another Franklin Passport.
The Chamber will provide chamber businesses with all materials. In addition the chamber will do all newspaper and radio advertising for the participating merchant.
Merchants wanting to participate are to let the Chamber know they will be participating and contribute $20 toward the purchase of the gift certificates.
This mid-summer event is for retail and restaurant sales only. Sales of services are not included.
This event is only open to Chamber members and gift certificates can only be accepted by participating Chamber merchants.
For more information, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com
The registration deadline is Friday, June 4.
