A traffic collision on I-165 in Warren County claimed the life of a Franklin man on Monday, July 26.
David A. McClain, 52, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.
Kentucky State Police responded at about 3 p.m. to the collision at the nine-mile marker of I-165.
A state police press release stated that the preliminary investigation indicates that Anthony Rutledge, 53, of Henderson was operating a 1999 Ford F-350 with a gooseneck trailer northbound on I-165.
The release said the front driver side tire of Rutledge’s vehicle failed causing the vehicle to lose control and cross the median. The Ford truck entered into the southbound lanes where it struck a 1997 Kenworth commercial vehicle operated by McClain.
Rutledge was transported to The Medical Center at Bowling Green where he was treated for injuries.
