A Clarksville, Tenn., man faces charges in Simpson County stemming from alleged multiple electronic crimes involving juvenile victims.
Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford, also known as Matt Suiter, 31, was indicted by a Simpson County Grand Jury for three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, one count of promoting a minor under 16 in sex performance, four counts of using a minor to distribute matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, four counts of possessing/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, one count of criminal coercion and one count of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor.
The indictment follows an investigation by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says throughout the investigation, Suiter was allegedly identified as the subject responsible for multiple electronic crimes involving juvenile victims.
The release says a search warrant was executed May 19 at Suiter’s residence in Clarksville, where more evidence was reportedly collected.
Suiter was located at that time and arrested as a fugitive by Clarksville Police.
He was transported to the Simpson County Detention Center May 20 and served with a Simpson County indictment warrant.
Both the Clarksville Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
— An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.