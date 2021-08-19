The Franklin City Commission is proposing a lower real and personal property tax rate this year.
The commission heard first reading at its Aug. 9 meeting of an ordinance setting the proposed 2021 property tax rate at 11.8 cents per $100 of assed value. The 2020 tax rate was 12.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Although the 11.8 cents rate is lower than last year’s rate it would still generate four% more tax revenue for the city.
The increased revenue was attributed to growth and higher property values which are determined by the property valuation administrator’s office.
A public hearing on the tax rate is required due to it generating a four% increase in revenue. The public hearing is tentatively set for September 13 at City Hall beginning at 11:45 a.m. prior to the commission’s regular meeting.
The city’s compensating tax rate this year is 11.4 cents per 100 dollars of assessed valued.
The compensating rate generates about same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate.
Also heard at the meeting was first reading of three rezoning ordinances.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended the zone changes in a total of 27 acres all on 31-W North. Two of the zone changes are from agriculture to highway business and one is from agriculture to single family residential.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance seeking bids for a 20-year non-exclusive franchise agreement for natural gas companies to provide service in the city. The city’s current agreements with Atmos Energy and Millenium Energy end this year and state regulations require bids be sought before a new agreement can be approved.
The ordinance was adopted on a second reading vote during a special called city commission meeting on Aug. 16.
Approval was given at the Aug. 9 meeting to replace a heating and cooling unit at the water treatment plant at a cost of $4,700.
