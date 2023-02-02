The Simpson County History Center is always growing and evolving under the leadership of Executive Director and President James Henry Snider, whose history seems intertwined with the Historical Society.
For instance, his birth certificate is on display at the center.
“We have a hospital bed from the Carter Moore Hospital, a Franklin landmark that burned down in 2012. I was born there, and I attached my birth certificate to the bed. It shows what it cost to have a baby back then. I told my mother she should have purchased three!”
The Simpson County Historical Society was founded in 1959, one of the oldest in the state. Snider became a life member as a boy, and by 1984, he was President of the Society. “That year was our 25th Anniversary,” he said. “And we got a telegram from President Reagan.”
As Snider talked about the history of the center, he provided picturesque documentation for every point. Pointing to a glass-encased note on the wall, he said, “Here’s the Reagan telegram, which says, ‘Nancy and I appreciate what you’re doing to preserve the history of our nation.’ ”
The society met for decades at the Goodnight Memorial Library, and then the old jail came into the picture.
“I was President of the Society for two years (1984 and 1985), and sometime during that period, I told the city commissioners to make sure and not tear down the Simpson County Jail. Everybody knew its days as a functioning jail were numbered, and I wanted that building preserved.”
In 1986, the prediction proved accurate. A new county jail was built, and the old jail was to be abandoned. “The county agreed to lease the old jail to the historical society,” said Snider, “and around 1990 it was opened as the Archives and Old Jail Museum.”
A group of volunteers worked tirelessly during the 1990s to create the archives. “There were a lot of court records from the 1800s stored on the third floor of the courthouse, and the city allowed the Historical Society to place them into the Old Jail Museum, where this group of amazing women organized, indexed, and placed them in chronological order.”
All the archives are available to the public, and in fact, the well-known author and Tennessee Tech professor Russ Witcher spent a significant amount of time researching the Old Jail archives for his latest book, “Going Home to Die No More,” and thanked Snider and the Historical Society in his preface.
In the early 1990s, Snider began to feel that the museum was cramped in the old jail and kept his eyes open for a way to expand. When the current location became available in 2015, he asked the city to lease it to the Historical Society. In 2019, the History Center opened right across the street from the Old Jail Museum and Archives.
“An immense amount of work had to be done on the building,” said Snider. “It was erected before 1918 and had around 15 different purposes over its lifespan.” In the early 1920s, the building housed the Enterprise Machine and Garage Company and soon after, the Enterprise Motor Company & Ford Dealer.
“We found termites,” said Snider, “and when we pulled up the floor, we discovered a lot of old Model-T car parts. Of course, we have them on display.”
The renovation took four years. “I have to mention the detention center,” said Snider, “because if it had not been for inmate assistance, this could never have happened. People often say the center looks expensive, but it was not. It was put together on a shoestring, with a lot of elbow grease and innovation.”
The design is eye-popping. “We have barn-style wooden doors that the inmates built for me,” said Snider, “and my plumber, James Goodnight, saved me a fortune on the bathrooms. He said the inmates could build the stall walls out of the lumber left over from the big barn doors, and then he used pipe threaders and pieces of old conduit for the toilet paper holders and hardware.”
Inmates from the Simpson County Jail were also responsible for refurbishing the floors. “The material for the floors was donated by Chuck Porter,” said Snider, “and he showed the inmates how to do the work, which saved us about five thousand dollars.
The History Center had to install a smoke and fire alarm system, and Bob Matthews, a History Alliance Board member and retired electrician, did all the wiring, again with the help of the inmates. The steps and the ceiling were also built by the inmates. “During those four years, I worked in here every day, side-by-side with four inmates,” said Snider. “Between the inmates and me, we probably saved around $300,000.”
There are several famous displays that, in 2022, drew visitors from 43 states and 15 countries. “Our most popular attractions are probably the vintage firetruck and the old jailhouse,” said Snider. “But the Mantell crash has been bringing a lot of attention lately, and of course, the June Carter and Johnny Cash section has always been a great attraction.”
Most fans of Johnny Cash know that when he and June Carter decided to get married, they searched for a quiet place and found the Franklin United Methodist Church. On March 1, 1968, they held their nuptials there, and a photograph of the event and a copy of their marriage certificate is on display in the History Center.
“The History Center had its ribbon cutting on Sept. 12, 2019,” said Snider, “and I think it was one of the larger ribbon cuttings the chamber has had.”
The sprawling space of the center is no match for the growth of the collection. “People are bringing us items every day,” said Snider. “We’re especially building a remarkable military history section. We have uniforms, for instance, from World War I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Desert Storm.”
One unique display shows the uniform of Corporal Charles R. Holman, a Simpson County soldier who fought in the Battle of Attu, Alaska, known as “the forgotten battle” because it was the only battle fought on United States soil.
The History Center is expanding again, upwards. Much of the second floor is full, and fascinating. “I can’t open it to the public until we get a working lift,” said Snider. “But, I will accompany people who want to climb the stairs.”
It was expected that it would be 15 years before the second floor would be needed, but it only took four, and it’s already mostly filled.
Although a visitor could easily spend days in the History Center, a walk across the street to see the old jail is a must. It contains all the original cells, a bedroom where the jailer slept, the authentic office, and a vintage kitchen, as well as bound court dockets dating back to the 1880s.
The scope of the museum is usually a surprise to visitors. “We had some teachers that brought in classes last year,” said Snider, “and a third grader came back, dragging his parents behind him.”
The Historical Society has about 100 members and operates on donations, charitable gaming, and bingo. The center has two employees, Ellen Mayes-Smith and Billy Wilkerson. Mayes-Smith has been with the Archives and Old Jail Museum, and now the History Center, for 20 years and helps visitors with many needs, particularly with the museum computers, which have WIFI, are loaded with genealogy software such as Ancestry.com, and are free to the public.
Wilkerson focuses his time on paranormal research and is currently working with GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar). “I haven’t used it that long,” said Wilkerson, “but I found nine unmarked graves at the Octagon.”
Snider takes no pay for his work at the History Center. “Honestly, my goal a decade ago was to get a location with enough room to expand, and I think we did that. What we need now are volunteers and a nice endowment. And of course, I want to get an operational lift to the second floor, and we need some new wiring and another separation wall up there. And I want to get all our military displays in one place.”
Snider doesn’t stop long enough to think about the legacy he’s already achieved. He’s too busy making history.
The Simpson County History Center, along with the Archives and Old Jail Museum, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free. Donations are accepted.
