Brownie Bennett is seeking re-election to the Franklin City Commission. She filed as a candidate April 25.
Bennett is serving her second two-year term on the city commission.
She is in her eighth year as executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council. Prior to becoming arts council executive director, she worked in sales at both the Franklin Favorite for 13 years and Alliance Rubber for 18 years.
Bennett serves on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Board as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson Board, being appointed to the boards by Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon.
She is a member of the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club, was Franklin BPW president for three terms and was on the state BPW board. She has been selected as BPW Woman of the Year and Woman of Achievement.
She is a member of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce.
Bennett served as chairperson of Simpson County Junior Miss — Distinguished Young Woman for 25 years.
She was selected as Junior Miss Outstanding Volunteer of the Year and was inducted into the Kentucky Junior Miss Hall of Fame.
Her previous memberships include Leadership Franklin-Simpson and the F-S Alumni Association. She was the charter president of the Franklin-Simpson Jayceettes and a 13-year member of the F-S Jaycees holding many local and state offices.
Bennett has lived in Simpson County since the age of 8, attends Franklin Community Church, is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and attended Western Kentucky University.
She is the daughter of the late Reggie Bennett and the late Martha Nash Bennett Zumbro.
“I would like to see some projects that we (city commission) have started come to fruition,” Bennett said about why she is seeking re-election.
The four Franklin City Commission seats will be on the November General Election ballot.
