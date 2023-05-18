A Kentucky Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty in Franklin in December 1935 was honored by Kentucky State Police and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office during a fallen trooper memorial service on Wednesday, May 10.
A wreath was placed during a ceremony at the gravesite of Highway Patrolman Robert Rowland, of Franklin, in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, was the speaker during the ceremony.
Priddy talked about the purpose of the annual wreath laying ceremonies conducted by the state police and also talked about the circumstances surrounding Rowland’s death.
“Each year as we go to the gravesites of our fallen troopers a wreath is placed to honor their bravery, also to show our gratitude to their families,” Priddy said. “It is said that there is no greater act of love or kindness than to be willing to give one’s life for the protection of others. So today and through the next week we will honor these individuals. We attempt to honor them each day we put on the uniform to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth.”
Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson gave a prayer near the conclusion of the ceremony.
Rowland and Patrolman James P. Hays, of Cave City, were shot on December 21, 1935 while conducting an investigation about a stolen car. Hays was killed immediately, Rowland died the next day.
A wreath laying service was held later on May 10 for Hays in Cave City.
Throughout the day on May 10 state troopers and local law enforcement officers conducted wreath laying ceremonies for troopers and highway patrolmen who died in the line of duty while serving in the Post Three area which includes Simpson County.
Services honoring five fallen officers were held in Warren, Simpson, Logan, Butler, and Barren Counties and one ceremony was scheduled for a later date in Tennessee.
The Kentucky State Police replaced the Kentucky Highway Patrol in 1948.
