A Franklin man faces a charge of wanton endangerment after he allegedly struck a lawnmower with his vehicle while another man was on the mower.

The arrest warrant says Paul F. Johnson, 35, allegedly struck the lawnmower on Sept. 23 and that a third man was speaking with the man on the mower and had to move out of the way before the mower was struck.

