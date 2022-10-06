A Franklin man faces a charge of wanton endangerment after he allegedly struck a lawnmower with his vehicle while another man was on the mower.
The arrest warrant says Paul F. Johnson, 35, allegedly struck the lawnmower on Sept. 23 and that a third man was speaking with the man on the mower and had to move out of the way before the mower was struck.
The warrant says Johnson left the scene in a pick-up truck.
Franklin Police Department officers arrested Johnson about two hours after the alleged incident.
The warrant does not say if the man on the lawnmower was injured or where the incident allegedly happened.
A Franklin man was arrested Sept. 25 after an alleged altercation at a residence in the 5900 block of Morgantown Road.
Jerry Moore, 54, was charged by Simpson County Sheriff’s Office officials with attempted assault — second-degree — domestic violence and menacing.
The arrest citation said Moore was involved in a physical altercation inside the residence and allegedly threatened his family members with a butcher knife.
Sheriff’s deputy Zach Duke made the arrest.
A Franklin man was charged with assault third degree involving a police or probation officer on Sept. 24.
City police also arrested Brett M. Hampton, 35, on charges of fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot) and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
The offense report said at about 9 p.m., the arresting officer observed Hampton run across Bowling Green Road while almost striking him with the patrol vehicle. Hampton was told to stop, but allegedly ran to Fivestar, where he was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear in Jessamine County.
The report said at the Simpson County Detention Center Hampton allegedly kicked the patrol vehicle door open as the officer was opening it causing it to strike the officer’s arm.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest.
A Scottsville man faces theft and fraud charges stemming from alleged incidents in Franklin.
Tommy L. Dickerson, 33, is charged with theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake, theft of services, theft — receipt of stolen credit/debit card (>2 card), fraudulent use of credit card $1,000 < $10,000 and fraudulent use of credit card $500 < $1,000.
The arrest citation says Dickerson allegedly used two stolen credit cards — one at Walmart to purchase some $1,259 worth of merchandise and one at Lowe’s to purchase almost $708 worth of items.
Dickerson was also charged by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office with criminal littering and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Sheriff’s deputy Quntin Wright made the arrest on Sept. 27.
City police levied charges against a Franklin man after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at the Simpson County Detention Center on Sept. 30.
Jodie Edward Turner Jr., 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and promoting contraband.
Officer Jason Richerson made the arrest.
City police cited a Franklin resident on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge Sept. 29 following a traffic stop on South Main Street.
Caleb G. Key, 19, was also cited on charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and tampering with physical evidence.
The citation said Key was a passenger of the vehicle.
Officer Tim Summers issued the citation.
City police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck.
The 2006 Dodge Ram was reported stolen on the morning of Sept. 30 from a lot behind Kent’s Auto and Baker’s Collision on Finn Street.
The vehicle, valued at $13,000, belongs to a Franklin woman.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
City police are investigating the theft of $2,500 worth of items from a Robey Street business.
Police responded to a Sept. 28 burglary at Jake’s Muffler Shop at about 4:30 a.m.
Items reported stolen include at least 14 tires with wheels with a total value of $2,000 and a handgun valued at $500 taken from a vehicle.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
A Brownsville woman told police her stolen debit cards were used to purchase seven prepaid credit cards at Walmart in Franklin.
City police say more than $2,834 worth of prepaid cards were purchased on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 after the woman’s purse containing the debit cards was stolen from her vehicle in Edmonson County on Aug. 10.
The incidents were reported to Franklin police on Sept. 28.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report on the incidents at Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.