Franklin police arrested a Columbia, Tenn., man on two receiving stolen property charges stemming from the June 24 recovery of a car and other items that were allegedly stolen.
Jonathan E. Farmer, 25, was also charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest citation said police received a call to assist the Robertson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office at The Mint Gaming Hall on Nashville Road where a Honda passenger car allegedly stolen from Robertson County was located.
The citation said Farmer was located in the gaming hall and matched the description of a man who had allegedly attempted to use a stolen credit-debit card at Walmart in Franklin earlier that day.
It also said multiple bags of items believed to be stolen were allegedly in the car. The items included identification cards, checks, a Milwaukee blower and several vehicle keys.
The citation said marijuana, methamphetamine and drug related items were also allegedly in the car.
A Franklin woman faces a criminal mischief — residential property charge stemming from $2,685 in alleged damages at a residence she rented on Briggs Avenue.
Franklin police served the arrest warrant on Ashley Steiner on June 19.
The warrant said the landlord suspected she allegedly began to do the damage in September 2021. The landlord discovered the alleged damages on March 21 during a home visit.
A Gallatin, Tenn., woman was arrested on two-drug possession charges after Franklin Police responded to an alleged shoplifter at Walmart on June 19.
Jessica Hardaway, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana along with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
Franklin police are investigating the theft of two firearms from a residence in the 1000 block of Hildegard Avenue.
The burglary and theft happened June 20 between 6:15 a.m. and about 4:30 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a drug possession charge after a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger on June 20.
Terry Dale Perdue, 46, was charged with possession of controlled substance, third or more offense — methamphetamine.
Franklin Police made an arrest on four drug related charges following a traffic stop on North Main Street at East Washington Street June 19.
Joshua Parrigan, 32, unknown city of residence, was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified and possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Parrigan was also charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence and a traffic violation.
A Franklin man faces charges stemming from firearms allegedly found at his residence.
Ahmed Alzayady, 36, is charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, receiving stolen property — firearm and possession of handgun by convicted felon.
The arrest warrant said a shotgun and a handgun were allegedly found during a search of his residence on West Cedar Street on June 10. The warrant said the shotgun was allegedly stolen.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force obtained the search warrant and the arrest warrant.
Authorities arrested two Franklin women on drug charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road at Rapids Road on June 17.
The driver of the car, Samantha Leann Grider, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance and four traffic violations.
The passenger, Magen Marie Bruce-Grider, 35, was charged with possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence.
A Clarksville, Tenn., man was injured when the tractor trailer truck he was driving left Morgantown Road and came to rest overturned in a ditch about nine miles from Franklin on June 14.
Brandon E. Daniels, 35, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green following the accident that happened just before 8 p.m.
The collision report filed by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said Daniels was the driver and only occupant of the 2018 Kenworth truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer.
The report said Daniels stated he was traveling southbound when the trailer dropped off the side of the road. Daniels said he attempted to bring the trailer back onto the road, but the weight of the load shifted causing the truck and trailer to overturn.
The report said two aluminum coils were also lying in the ditch.
