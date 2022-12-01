A Bowling Green man was sentenced on Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison, and fined $100,000 for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute a methamphetamine mixture in a case involving Simpson County.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office, Director Tommy Loving of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky says, according to court documents, Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, conspired and agreed with Andre Graham, Raymond Derouse, Brandon Cherry, Nathan Jackson, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. Crowe was one of the leaders of this conspiracy and was responsible for ordering and arranging the transportation of approximately 34.32 kilograms of methamphetamine. Approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Texas on July 2, 2020, and approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Simpson County, Ky. on Aug. 30, 2020. Both of these methamphetamine shipments were headed to Bowling Green, Ky.
Crowe also made a considerable amount of money from the conspiracy and purchased a trucking business, a tow truck business, and a home with a cash down payment of approximately $130,000. Crowe made numerous jail phone calls which were recorded. In one of these phone calls, Crowe admitted to making and spending over $1,000,000 in Las Vegas and that he never knew “cleaning money” would be so hard.
Crowe is the last defendant of the conspiracy to be sentenced. The other defendants in the case who were previously sentenced received the following sentences:
Andre Graham — 12 years in prison;
George Sanchez — 17 years in prison;
Jeremy Quezada — 10 years in prison;
Raymond Derouse, Jr. — 12 months and 1 day in prison;
Nathan Jackson — 7.25 years in prison;
Brandon Cherry — 8 years in prison; and
Michael Padilla — 7 years in prison.
“The investigation of this case and the sentences imposed on the defendants reflect the unwavering commitment of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to prevent illicit narcotics from entering our communities and harming our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett. “I am thankful for the outstanding work of the FBI’s Bowling Green Resident Agency, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police.”
“Drug trafficking is a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise that targets our friends, our neighbors, and even our family members,” said Special Agent in Charge Cohen. “The sentences handed down to Crowe and his co-conspirators illustrate the danger these networks are to our community. FBI Louisville will continue to diligently work alongside our partners to investigate and dismantle these criminal organizations.”
“Complex investigations and prosecutions like this help make our community a safer place to live,” said Director Loving. “The Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task consists of state, local, and federal partners working together as a team which is the key to successful investigations. Working with our local U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office brings these major drug traffickers to justice.”
The FBI Louisville Field Office’s Bowling Green Resident Agency, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police DESI/West investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark J. Yurchisin II and Corinne Keel prosecuted the case.
