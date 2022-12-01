A Bowling Green man was sentenced on Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison, and fined $100,000 for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute a methamphetamine mixture in a case involving Simpson County.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office, Director Tommy Loving of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement.

