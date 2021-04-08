The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is Tuesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 24 at the Goodnight Memorial Library on 203 S. Main St.
Hours for the book sale are April 20 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.; April 21, 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day and April 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place during the sale.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Goodnight Memorial Library.
