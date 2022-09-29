The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance annexing into the city approximately 16 acres on the west side of 31-W South at the intersection of Geddes Road during its Monday meeting.
The proposed annexation is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan of annexation.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. A city ordinance must pass a second reading commission vote and published to take effect.
City ordinances are available to the public at City Hall during normal business hours and are on the city’s website once they are approved and published.
Moe Hilliard was hired as code enforcement officer beginning no later than October 31.
Derrick Kepley was appointed to the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission for a four-year term that runs through Sept. 30, 2026.
