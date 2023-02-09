Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 45 calls during January.
Firefighters responded to three structure fires in January.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 7:47 am
There were 11 calls to traffic collisions including nine involving injury. There were three calls to vehicle fires, one to a field fire, one to a Co2 leak and one smoke scare.
The remaining calls were false alarms, water flow alarms at commercial buildings, authorized burns, provide assistance to another agency or motorist, the fire was out on arrival, the call was unfounded or firefighters were canceled en route.
