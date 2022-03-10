Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of a rezoning ordinance on March 1.
The ordinance rezones 4.24 acres on Witt Road at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line from agriculture to industrial.
Warehouses and similar type buildings are on the site.
The court approved readings of two county budget amendment ordinances.
A second reading approval was given to one ordinance that adds 147,629 in additional revenue and appropriations to the budget. The additional revenue and appropriations are in the general, jail and road funds.
A first reading approval was given to an ordinance adding $202,777 in revenue and appropriations to the budget.
The amendment includes $125,000 in prior year surplus revenue being used for the purchase of the impound lot behind the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
The remaining revenue is in the jail fund and being used for jail personnel, equipment and employee health insurance.
County ordinances must be approved on a first and second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The court heard a presentation about recreational splash pads from a representative of Bluegrass Recreational Products. The types and costs of splash pads including maintenance were discussed.
Fiscal Court has discussed the possibility of installing a splash pad at Community Park.
No action was taken related to the discussion.
The court approved the appointments of Tim Crocker and Marty Sharer to the Simpson County Tourism Board, accepted the sheriff’s and county clerk’s 2021 fee settlements and approved a bond for deputy coroner Alex Gilbert.
