FRANWS-06-01-23 FARMERS MARKET

Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market on a Saturday morning.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Farmer’s Market season has arrived, and even cold, rainy weather could not discourage vendors from bundling up on Saturday, May 20th, to offer their wares. Baxter’s Farm, Lena Beasley Home Wares, McClain Farms, Whippoorwill Cottage Greenhouse, Landalile Farm, and Harris Overholt with the Allen County Beekeepers Association were in attendance for the day.

Jo Payne Biddens was on hand to run the Loyalty Program, handing out and stamping cards. “For every five dollars you spend, you get a stamp,” she explained. “Once you have five stamps, you are entered into a raffle for $50 of Farmers Market cash. There are four separate raffle drawings on June 17th, July 15th, Aug. 19th, and Sept. 16th. You have a pretty good chance of winning.”

