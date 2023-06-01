Farmer’s Market season has arrived, and even cold, rainy weather could not discourage vendors from bundling up on Saturday, May 20th, to offer their wares. Baxter’s Farm, Lena Beasley Home Wares, McClain Farms, Whippoorwill Cottage Greenhouse, Landalile Farm, and Harris Overholt with the Allen County Beekeepers Association were in attendance for the day.
Jo Payne Biddens was on hand to run the Loyalty Program, handing out and stamping cards. “For every five dollars you spend, you get a stamp,” she explained. “Once you have five stamps, you are entered into a raffle for $50 of Farmers Market cash. There are four separate raffle drawings on June 17th, July 15th, Aug. 19th, and Sept. 16th. You have a pretty good chance of winning.”
April 29th was the official start date of the marketplace this year and it will remain open through October. The hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
May 20th was World Bee Day, which the Farmers Market acknowledged by inviting Harris Overholt of the Allen County Beekeepers Association. “I come to Franklin to talk about bees and beekeeping whenever I’m invited,” Overholt shared. According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Overholt replaced tobacco with bees on his farm in the 1990s. Overholt is mainly involved in bee pollination. He works on relocating bees to specific crops to promote diversification. “Beehives don’t take up much space,” he said, “but they can forage up to two miles. Right now, the bees are busy because of the tulip poplar tree, which is Kentucky’s state tree. It’s blooming and it brings in lots of nectar.”
Jeremy Baxter, a regular vendor at the Farmer’s Market each year, had a steady stream of business, selling tomatoes, strawberries, and jams.
Lena Beasley’s display showcased her air-patch plants along with her line of herbal teas, dubbed “Ancient Remedies.” Beasley offers teas for specific conditions. “I grow, dry, and blend all of my teas,” she explained. “And they are all effective organic medicines. Turmeric, especially, is a natural wonder in the healing world.” Beasley offers thyme, cinnamon, and lemon balm teas, as well as turmeric, and touted a long history with the Farmers Market. “You can find me here whenever it’s open.”
McClain Farms had a table laden with bountiful vegetables, but Lendria McClain said she’s focusing on specialty homemade loaves of bread this season. “Today I have five kinds of zucchini bread along with banana bread,” she said. “I had strawberry pies earlier, but I sold out of them pretty quickly.”
McClain also passed out information on Senior Voucher Distribution Day, which will be held on Thursday, June 1st, at the Senior Center, located at 1301 Crestmore Drive in Franklin. “This is a great program for qualifying seniors,” she said. “We’ll be there from 9 AM through noon.”
According to Brooke Brown, Simpson County Cooperative Extension Service, the Senior Voucher program is geared toward getting fresh fruits and vegetables to senior citizens as well as helping the local farmer’s market. To qualify, the senior must be a Simpson County resident and be over the age of 60. Vouchers are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Brenda Wheeler, owner of Whippoorwill Cottage Greenhouse, was a first-timer at the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market. “I’ll be here this weekend and next,” she explained. “As you can see, we have a beautiful supply of flowers on hand but we also want people to know about our bouquet garden at the greenhouse. People can come out and pick bouquets on the honor system — cash or Venmo.” Wheeler said the business is growing. “We’re building a bigger greenhouse this year, and by next summer, we’ll also have a butterfly garden.” Whippoorwill Cottage Greenhouse is located at 586 Albert Elliott Road in Auburn, Ky.
Jennifer Lile of Landalile Farms displayed an abundance of strawberries and lettuce. “It wasn’t easy to get out and pick the lettuce in the rain this morning,” she confessed. “But I have to say, the rain sure makes the lettuce happy.”
Lile also distributed material about the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, a share program in which the customer purchases a share of a particular farm’s goods. “Customers pay upfront in the late winter or early spring and then have weekly or biweekly produce, meats, dairy, eggs or flowers.” To learn more about the CSA program, visit Landalile Farm on Facebook or at www.landalile.com.
Loyalty cards and information about Farmer’s Market events can be obtained at the Simpson County Extension Office, located at 300 North Main Street in Franklin, or by calling 270-586-4484. For the food truck of the week listing, visit the Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market on Facebook at Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market | Franklin KY | Facebook.
