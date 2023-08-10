Portland, Tenn. Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a new weekly event called Friday Night Bites.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 11, and continuing every Friday night through the end of September, two food vendor trucks and one dessert vendor will be on hand at Meadowbrook Park from 5-7 p.m.
“We still need more food trucks to fill the calendar,” said Tammy Groves, Parks and Rec Assistant Director. “But everything is all set to start it up on Aug. 11. Our goal is to entice folks over to Meadowbrook Park, which is a fantastic family park. People can come for dinner and dessert, the kids can play on the playground, and we’re hoping people will use the volleyball courts. And of course, Meadowbrook has an awesome dog park.”
Located at 303 Portland Boulevard, Meadowbrook Park also features a lighted skate park, basketball courts, a walking trail, and picnic shelters in addition to its dog park and sand volleyball courts.
Groves had another suggestion, “How about Friday Nite Bites before Friday Nite Lights? Come have dinner and dessert at Meadowbrook Park before you go watch the Panthers play football at home.”
Groves said that vendors would be allowed to set up more than one date. “We are being careful that our two food trucks are different, though,” she said. “We want people to have choices.”
