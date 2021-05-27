The Simpson County grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Franklin man with rape and two other charges.
John D. Ellis, 65, is also charged with second-degree burglary and kidnapping — adult.
Kentucky State Police say Ellis was identified as a possible suspect during the investigation of an incident where a woman reported she had allegedly been raped at her home.
Ellis appeared in Simpson Circuit Court on the charges Monday, May 17. His next court appearance is scheduled July 12.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
