The staging area for tornado volunteers in Bowling Green has moved from the WKU Center for Research & Development, in what is known as the old Bowling Green Mall, to the disaster relief center at the former Sears location in Greenwood Mall.
Volunteer staging will occur only at the disaster relief center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. until further notice.
Volunteers will be directed to where help is needed.
