A Franklin man faces a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Jackie Wayne Ford, Jr., 38, is also charged with register sex offender school restrictions, register sex offender public playground restrictions and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Franklin Police said Ford, who police said is on the sex offender registry, was arrested at a residence he was staying at in the 500 block of Brevard Street. The residence is in the area of Lincoln Elementary and the Lincoln Park playground.
Police said upon Ford’s arrest by probation and parole for alleged parole violations he was allegedly found in possession of a glass pipe consistent with using methamphetamine.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrest on the charges placed by Franklin Police on Aug. 25.
A Portland, Tennessee woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck the back of a vehicle parked on the shoulder along the side of Nashville Road on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Evelyn F. Brassell, 63, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to Tri Star Portland Hospital in Portland.
The Franklin Police collision report says Ms. Brassell was the driver of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country that struck a 2014 BMW owned by Brikker D. Lyons, 24, of Franklin.
The report says the BMW was left along the side of the road due to mechanical issues earlier that day and was not occupied when struck by Ms. Brassell’s vehicle.
The collision happened at about 11:45 a.m. just south of Lake Spring Road.
Officer Michael Jones filed the collision report.
Franklin Police say a counterfeit $50 bill was discovered at Kentucky Downs on Monday, Aug. 30.
The report said a man attempted to exchange the counterfeit bill for smaller bills when it was discovered the money was fake.
The report said the man had given a woman at Kentucky Downs smaller bills in exchange for the counterfeit $50 bill before attempting to exchange it for smaller bills himself.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the report.
