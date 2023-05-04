Excused in-person voting in the Simpson County Clerk’s Office for the May 16 primary election is May 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Contact the county clerk’s office for information about the requirements for excused in person voting or go online to govote.ky.gov.
No excuse in-person voting is open to everyone and will be held at the Simpson County Courthouse on May 11, 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Voters will have three locations on the day of the May 16 primary election to chose from to cast ballots; the Courthouse, the Ag Building at Community Park and Simpson Elementary on Witt Road.
All three polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the day of the primary election.
There are no local races on the May primary ballot. All races are for statewide office including races for the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s office for more information about voting. The county clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The phone number is 270-586-8161.
