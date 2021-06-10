Simpson County has had 2,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the Barren River District Health Department report issued Friday, June 4.
Of Simpson County’s cases 1,944 have recovered and there have been 39 deaths, leaving 131 active cases.
There have been 30,893 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,364 have recovered with 468 deaths leaving 2,061 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,821 cases and Warren County has had 16,008.
The Allen County Health Department reports 2,074 cases.
