Simpson County had one additional death attributed to COVID-19 in the Friday, April 30 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County had 33 deaths from COVID-19 as of April 30.
Of Simpson County’s 2,070 cases 1,870 have recovered leaving 167 active cases.
There had been 30,264 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 27,850 had recovered with 423 deaths leaving 1,991 active cases.
Logan County had 2,762 cases. Warren County had 15,653 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 2,028 cases as of Thursday, April 29.
